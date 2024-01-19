iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Purchased by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 102.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000.

IRTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $108.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $110.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.90. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.24). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.19% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. The company had revenue of $124.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $745,691.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,041.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

