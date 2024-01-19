iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Acquired by Family Asset Management LLC

Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 2,102.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,563 shares during the quarter. Family Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNMA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 615.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNMA traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.52. 1,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,212. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.76.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

