iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Position Raised by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,940 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $30,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.27. 232,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,792. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.