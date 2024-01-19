iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,393 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.78. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $66.79.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

