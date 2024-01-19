iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Purchased by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 1.02% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $15,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $64.15. 335,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,059. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $69.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average of $61.70.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.