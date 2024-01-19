iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Shares Sold by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,415 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 66.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,814,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 977.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 16,022 shares during the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $39.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.92.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.353 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

