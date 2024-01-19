iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $588,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $121.12 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $127.70. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.64.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

