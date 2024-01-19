iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 142,050 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 112,517 shares.The stock last traded at $74.33 and had previously closed at $74.49.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.65. The company has a market cap of $900.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

