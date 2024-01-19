iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 14,574 shares.The stock last traded at $258.19 and had previously closed at $260.11.
iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.29 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.81.
iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF shares are going to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF
The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 7 best retail stocks to invest in
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- SLB drills down to a trend-following signal for income investors
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.