iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 14,574 shares.The stock last traded at $258.19 and had previously closed at $260.11.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.29 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF shares are going to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

