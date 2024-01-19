iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Stake Boosted by Family Asset Management LLC

Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

BATS:IYJ traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,591 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.89 and its 200-day moving average is $106.18.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

