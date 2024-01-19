IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Shares Down 4.8%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.39 and last traded at C$4.40. Approximately 162,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 254,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.62.

Separately, Eight Capital lifted their price target on IsoEnergy from C$7.10 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.84. The firm has a market cap of C$753.10 million, a P/E ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.58.

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that IsoEnergy Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

