Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Gap Up to $70.96

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $70.96, but opened at $73.52. Itron shares last traded at $72.91, with a volume of 43,546 shares.

ITRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James downgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average of $67.44.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.47. Itron had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $560.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Itron by 98,060.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,337,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $240,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,060 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Itron by 233.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,793,000 after acquiring an additional 435,870 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,846,000. Amundi lifted its position in Itron by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,785,000 after acquiring an additional 401,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,519,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

