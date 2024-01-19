J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $196.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.04. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $163.66 and a fifty-two week high of $209.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 527.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.95.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

