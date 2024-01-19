Jama Pitman Sells 1,624 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) SVP Jama Pitman sold 1,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $23,499.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,791.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jama Pitman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 30th, Jama Pitman sold 1,407 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $16,912.14.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $13.89 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $20.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.41% and a negative net margin of 127.92%. The company had revenue of $43.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DCPH shares. Jonestrading raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,897,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,738,000 after acquiring an additional 190,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,544,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 124,963 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,794,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,708,000 after purchasing an additional 402,047 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,612,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,665,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,663,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

