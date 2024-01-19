Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Short Interest Down 7.5% in December

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JAMF shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Jamf from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Jamf from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

JAMF opened at $18.73 on Friday. Jamf has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.20 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 21.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Jamf will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jamf news, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $281,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,033.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,409,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,846,000 after acquiring an additional 30,910 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,952,000 after acquiring an additional 130,500 shares in the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 6.0% during the third quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,730,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,221,000 after acquiring an additional 153,849 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 6.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,058,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,344,000 after acquiring an additional 115,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jamf by 49.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,736,000 after buying an additional 403,165 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

