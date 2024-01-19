JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JELD. Barclays boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.
JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth $7,316,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth $5,781,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,180,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,954,000 after buying an additional 526,959 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,488,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,641,000 after buying an additional 506,588 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,790,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,442,000 after buying an additional 344,435 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
