JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JELD. Barclays boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $18.12 on Friday. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth $7,316,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth $5,781,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,180,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,954,000 after buying an additional 526,959 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,488,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,641,000 after buying an additional 506,588 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,790,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,442,000 after buying an additional 344,435 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

