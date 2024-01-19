Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.58%.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Performance

Jewett-Cameron Trading stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.35. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jewett-Cameron Trading

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 16,287 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 14.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers, eCommerce providers, on-line direct consumers, and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

