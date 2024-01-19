Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Shares Gap Down to $105.15

Shares of Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $105.15, but opened at $100.25. Jin Medical International shares last traded at $101.65, with a volume of 992 shares.
Jin Medical International Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.00.
Jin Medical International Company Profile
Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jin Medical International
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- SLB drills down to a trend-following signal for income investors
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Energy sector’s risk-off stance, underperformance so far in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Jin Medical International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jin Medical International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.