John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.050-4.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.050-5.450 EPS.

John Bean Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $91.14 on Friday. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $90.18 and a 52 week high of $125.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.45.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut John Bean Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBT. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 124.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth $59,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 201.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

Featured Articles

