John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Acquires £6,404.16 in Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) insider Ken Gilmartin bought 3,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £6,404.16 ($8,148.82).

Ken Gilmartin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Ken Gilmartin acquired 4,220 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £6,414.40 ($8,161.85).

On Thursday, November 16th, Ken Gilmartin acquired 4,326 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £6,402.48 ($8,146.69).

John Wood Group Stock Performance

Shares of WG stock traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 166.90 ($2.12). 2,032,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 154.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 151.83. John Wood Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 124 ($1.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 228.66 ($2.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 214.75 ($2.73).

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

