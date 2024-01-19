Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,530 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Johnson Controls International worth $18,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 302,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $321,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 49.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,991,000 after buying an additional 146,410 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JCI. HSBC raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $53.67 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 103,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,936 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

