JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8,375.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

