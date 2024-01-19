JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,417 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $940,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after buying an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,432.8% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 5,307,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,443 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,219. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average is $50.16. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.45.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.