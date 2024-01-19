Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Director Shay David Sells 6,611 Shares

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) Director Shay David sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $11,370.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,268,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shay David also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kaltura alerts:

On Wednesday, January 10th, Shay David sold 4,289 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $7,677.31.

On Monday, January 8th, Shay David sold 4,034 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $7,019.16.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Shay David sold 3,672 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $6,536.16.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Shay David sold 4,854 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $8,494.50.

On Monday, November 20th, Shay David sold 7,431 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $13,227.18.

On Friday, November 10th, Shay David sold 3,550 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $6,319.00.

Kaltura Price Performance

Shares of KLTR opened at $1.78 on Friday. Kaltura, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kaltura ( NASDAQ:KLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Kaltura had a negative net margin of 28.08% and a negative return on equity of 125.81%. The business had revenue of $43.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kaltura, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on KLTR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kaltura from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kaltura

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaltura

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLTR. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaltura in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaltura

(Get Free Report)

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T) and Media and Telecom (M&T).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.