Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Down to $14.30

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.30, but opened at $13.67. Kanzhun shares last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 258,808 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.
Kanzhun Stock Down 0.3 %
Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kanzhun Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kanzhun by 5.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,502,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,108,000 after purchasing an additional 973,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kanzhun by 1.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,222,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,993,000 after purchasing an additional 124,811 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kanzhun by 12.3% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,932,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kanzhun by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,615,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,376,000 after purchasing an additional 216,558 shares during the period. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 4.8% during the second quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,107,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,061,000 after acquiring an additional 413,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.
Kanzhun Company Profile
Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.
