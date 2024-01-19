Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Down to $14.30

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.30, but opened at $13.67. Kanzhun shares last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 258,808 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BZ

Kanzhun Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 81.29 and a beta of 0.52.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kanzhun Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kanzhun by 5.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,502,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,108,000 after purchasing an additional 973,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kanzhun by 1.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,222,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,993,000 after purchasing an additional 124,811 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kanzhun by 12.3% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,932,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kanzhun by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,615,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,376,000 after purchasing an additional 216,558 shares during the period. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 4.8% during the second quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,107,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,061,000 after acquiring an additional 413,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.