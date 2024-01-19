Kellanova (NYSE:K) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,709,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,323,522.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $37,154,168. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Kellanova by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,606,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 1,562.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 333,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,670,000 after acquiring an additional 313,848 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kellanova by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 81,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 44,826 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

K stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $72.30. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.65.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

