Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at CIBC

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

KEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities downgraded Kelt Exploration from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 28th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.75 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$8.56.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$5.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.66. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$4.29 and a 12 month high of C$8.16.

In other news, Director Neil Graham Sinclair sold 35,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.76, for a total value of C$166,600.00. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.