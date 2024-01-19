KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Lowered to $16.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KEY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

NYSE KEY opened at $13.20 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 330.8% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

