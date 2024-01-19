KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Up 2.4% After Strong Earnings

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $13.52 and last traded at $13.52. 3,363,280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 17,963,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 66.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Up 2.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

