Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Short Interest Update

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,410,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 23,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,351,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

KIM opened at $19.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.49. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 135.21%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

