Kinder Morgan, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2825 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.
Kinder Morgan has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan has a payout ratio of 90.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.2%.
Kinder Morgan Price Performance
Shares of KMI opened at $17.31 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.22. The company has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000 over the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.
Kinder Morgan Company Profile
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.
