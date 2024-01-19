Kinder Morgan, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2825 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Kinder Morgan has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan has a payout ratio of 90.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.2%.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.31 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.22. The company has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000 over the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

