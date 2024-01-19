Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives $20.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

