Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Kinder Morgan updated its FY24 guidance to $1.22 EPS.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.1 %

KMI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.29. 1,874,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,779,527. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.22.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

