Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Kinder Morgan updated its FY24 guidance to $1.22 EPS.
Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.1 %
KMI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.29. 1,874,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,779,527. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.22.
Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.61%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.
