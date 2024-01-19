Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Issues Earnings Results

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan updated its FY24 guidance to $1.22 EPS.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 105.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,613,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 85,155.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,957,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327,755 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

