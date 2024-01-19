Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan updated its FY24 guidance to $1.22 EPS.
Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.61%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.
