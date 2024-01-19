Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $2.73

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.73, but opened at $2.60. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 483,133 shares.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91.
Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.23). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 27.86% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The business had revenue of $222.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.
