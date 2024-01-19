Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $2.73

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.73, but opened at $2.60. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 483,133 shares.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.23). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 27.86% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The business had revenue of $222.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kingsoft Cloud

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KC. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 98.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 7.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 145,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 101.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.