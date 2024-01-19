KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives $531.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $541.18.

Several research firms have weighed in on KLAC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock.

KLAC stock opened at $590.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $559.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.92. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $597.43.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

