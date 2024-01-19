KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $625.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $535.00 to $625.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $541.18.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLA stock opened at $590.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $559.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.92. KLA has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $597.43. The company has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. As a group, analysts expect that KLA will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

