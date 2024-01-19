Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 911 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Limbach worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limbach during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 0.7% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 15.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Limbach by 9.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limbach in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMB opened at $36.44 on Friday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $400.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.93.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $127.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

