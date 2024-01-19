Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $151.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $162.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

