Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 12,516 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $146,008.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,803.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $146,008.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,803.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $39,466.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,674.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,664 shares of company stock valued at $309,852 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MIRM has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.17. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.73.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.31 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.45% and a negative return on equity of 79.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

