Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $122.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.82. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $194.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 67.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $203.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.02 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 6.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $398,141.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.