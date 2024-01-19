Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Grows Stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,055 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 98.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 315.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $22.54 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $25.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $65.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

Insider Transactions at ConnectOne Bancorp

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,704.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNOB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group assumed coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConnectOne Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on CNOB

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.