Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,113,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,939,000 after buying an additional 421,588 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. XY Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1,325.8% in the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 107,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 912,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,555,000 after purchasing an additional 198,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,010,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joey Wat bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,601.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Price Performance

Yum China stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $64.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.03.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.