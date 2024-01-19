Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of CONMED worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 278,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,055,000 after acquiring an additional 67,866 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1,598.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $103.60 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $88.01 and a 12-month high of $138.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.27 and a 200-day moving average of $109.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $304.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNMD

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,925.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $252,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,925.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $122,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CONMED

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.