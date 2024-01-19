Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $73.22 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.