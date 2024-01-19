Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Invests $2.04 Million in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,485 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of AtriCure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,106,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 411,337 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,304,000 after purchasing an additional 183,824 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 110,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Trading Down 1.2 %

ATRC stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.16. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $59.61.

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.65 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $42,968.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,065.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on AtriCure from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

