Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 1,416 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Adient worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Adient by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adient during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient during the third quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Adient in the third quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 20.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Adient from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

ADNT stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average of $36.78. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.58.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Adient’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $119,309.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

