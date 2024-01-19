Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 815 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCB. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 666,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,147,000 after purchasing an additional 294,241 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,444,000 after purchasing an additional 255,585 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 87,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 80,033 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,503,000 after purchasing an additional 75,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Down 2.1 %

MCB opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $61.02. The stock has a market cap of $519.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.23). Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $63.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Metropolitan Bank in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Metropolitan Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metropolitan Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

