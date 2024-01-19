Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Raises Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 30.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,304,000 after acquiring an additional 67,988 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 200.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $58.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average of $61.53. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.81 and a 12-month high of $71.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $126.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald B. Milder purchased 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.44 per share, with a total value of $2,885,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,029,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,902,572.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donald B. Milder bought 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.44 per share, with a total value of $2,885,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,029,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,902,572.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 37,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total transaction of $2,240,139.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,010,752.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,899 shares of company stock valued at $7,692,883 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NARI. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.83.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

Featured Stories

